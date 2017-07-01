IFD revives two dogs from east side fire, two others dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department was at the scene of a double residence fire that claimed the lives of two dogs Saturday.

Authorities were dispatched to the first block of N. Sherman on the east side just north of Washington St. at around 10:00 a.m. on the report of a fire.

The fire was reported under control at 10:19 a.m. and loss was stopped at 11:05 a.m.

Two dogs named Lilly and Boss Lady were revived at the scene, two other dogs reportedly were unable to be revived and died at the scene.

IFD confirms that two firefighters were taken to the hospital with slight injuries.

Two residents were reportedly displaced by the blaze. The damage is reported at around $60,000 to the two structures.

Neighbors say that the couple who lives at the residence has a rescue dog program.