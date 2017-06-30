× Woman and friend fighting to survive double shooting in Henry County, suspect arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – An accused gunman is behind bars following a double shooting in Henry County.

Prosecutors say the man shot his estranged wife and a neighbor in the small town of Kennard. The violence appears to have stemmed from a failed marriage.

In broad daylight on Thursday, officers were called to a home on Main street in Kennard after police say a man and woman found themselves ambushed by a man who opened fire then ran away.

“We are heartsick at the tragedy that took place last night,” said the victim’s stepfather Roger Broad.

Roger’s stepson, Caleb Broad and his childhood friend Sarah Swift, were both shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Both are still struggling to survive.

“Both of them have long roads to recovery. Caleb is looking at several additional surgeries,” said Roger.

Police quickly identified Sarah Swift’s estranged husband James Swift as the alleged shooter. Roger says his son described James as having a blank look in his eye before the shooting.

“He saw Sarah and saw a man standing next to him and he was going to kill them and that happened to be my son helping her fix her front doorknob,” said Roger.

Roger says Caleb was not in a romantic relationship with Sarah, but the Swift’s had filed for divorce in April of this year.

Early this morning, police tracked James Swift down to a Walmart in Fishers and arrested him. Roger now hopes he’s held accountable to the full extent of the law.

“I would love to see him spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Roger. “It’s a shame they don’t have the death penalty for attempted murder.”

Swift has been booked into the Henry County jail on two charges of attempted murder.