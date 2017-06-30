Report: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 06: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to a report by Ramona Shelburne with ESPN.com, Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He has been traded for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.