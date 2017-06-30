× Report: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to a report by Ramona Shelburne with ESPN.com, Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has been traded for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017