Man wanted in Henry County shooting captured in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – The suspect in a double shooting in Henry County has been caught in Fishers.

Investigators found James Swift, 40, at Walmart.

Henry County Prosecutor Joe Bergacs confirmed the information Friday morning. Swift is being brought back to Henry County, according to Indiana State Police.

He’s accused of shooting his estranged wife, 33-year-old Sarah Swift, and 34-year-old Caleb Broad in Kennard. Both were transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 200 block of North Main in Kennard. Both Sarah Swift and Broad suffered multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said.

James Swift left the home in a silver Dodge Avenger, setting off a manhunt.