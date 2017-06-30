× Father charged in connection with fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy by another child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis father has been charged in connection with an accidental shooting case where a child fatally shot another child in the face after gaining access to an unsecured gun.

P.L. Gage has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He’s not yet in custody, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Warrior Trail at the Flats Apartments on the north side. Police say Gage’s 5-year-old child got access to the gun and fatally shot a 9-year-old boy. The boy, identified as Mykah Jackson, later died from his injuries.

IMPD said the shooting appeared to be “a tragedy of [an] unsecured weapon fired by another child.”

Officers went out to the neighborhood on Tuesday to hand out free gun locks to residents.