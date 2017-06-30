× Dive team locates drowning victim in Eagle Creek near Rick’s Boatyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are at the scene of a possible drowning involving a male at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.

IFD divers located a male in about 30 feet of water off a dock at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.

According to Wayne Township authorities, The male victim has been located in critical condition and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

Authorities say the first diver was in the water for 19 minutes. They were relieved by a second diver and after 11 minutes into their search, the victim was located.

1 male drowning victim has been located and being transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/F7qFIq6hpu — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 30, 2017

We will update this story as we receive more information.

IFD Divers are currently searching for a male in approximately 30 feet of water off a dock area at Ricks Boatyard. @IFD_NEWS pic.twitter.com/QmJ6dz5lZZ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 30, 2017