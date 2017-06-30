Cemetery reported vandalized in Lafayette, reward offered

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A reward is being offered for any information on who might have vandalized Funk Newcomer Cemetery in southeastern Tippecanoe County within the last two weeks.

Jonathan Fishers of Fisher Funeral Chapel is offering a reward up to $500 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the damage.

It was reported to police on Thursday and they estimate the damage is over $20,000.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at 765-423-9388.