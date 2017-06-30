× Backups expected through rush hour at 96th St. and Gray Rd. in Carmel after car hits traffic signals

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police say a traffic signal issue will cause backups and slow traffic through rush hour Friday.

Around 12:40 p.m., police say an unknown vehicle ran into the traffic signals at the intersection of 96th Street and Gray Road. Temporary stops have been installed so traffic can continue to move.

Crews will be working to repair the signals through evening rush hour. Police say to expect delays and lane closure for the next several hours.