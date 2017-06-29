WATCH: Man leads police on dramatic chase through a cornfield in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. - Police in southern Indiana were involved in a dramatic police chase Thursday afternoon in southern Indiana that was caught on camera.

WLKY reports that the chase began in Louisville and led authorities through Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana.

Indiana State Police arrested the suspect in a red pickup truck after a 45 minute chase. The suspect reportedly lead authorities through the campus of Indiana University Southeast.

They told WLKY that they believe the suspect is connected to a string of purse thefts in Louisville, including one that reportedly happened on Thursday.

