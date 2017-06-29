Heat and humidity return with storm chances lingering into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity builds back in today. It will feel more like summer, however, more clouds than sun will be present. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s this afternoon, but with the added humidity it will feel warmer.

If you're venturing out to the pool, you'll most likely stay dry, as we only have an isolated shower chance. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it will be warm and humid.

We have an isolated T-shower chance today mainly along I-70 and north today, but most stay dry.

There is a SLIGHT risk for severe storms off to our west and that SLIGHT cuts off right at the Indiana state line. A few storms tonight could pack a punch, but we're not expecting a major severe weather outbreak.

Thunderstorms will be more spotty across all of central Indiana on Friday. Tomorrow we'll have a better chance to see a shower or storm, especially during the afternoon or evening.

We'll keep that rain chance in to Saturday morning and clear the rain out for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Spotty rain chances returning through the 4th of July holiday next week with temperatures in the 80s.