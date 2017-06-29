× Reports: Pacers to hire Chad Buchanan as general manager

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to multiple reports, The Pacers are set to hire Chad Buchanan as General Manager.

Buchanan recently wrapped up his third season as the Assistant GM of the Charlotte Hornets, joining in July of 2014.

He will serve under president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, who still has final word on all personnel decisions.

Prior to joining Charlotte, he spent ten seasons with the Portland Trailblazers. The last seven seasons were spent as the Director of College Scouting.

In the 2011-12 season, he served as the team’s acting General Manager where he was in charge of overseeing the entire NBA Draft process.

He played basketball at Simpson College, where he earned a degree in Business Management in 1995.

Buchanan has been on the Pacers radar for over a month, Marc Stein of ESPN originally reported on May 20 that the team was interviewing him.

The Indiana Pacers have received permission to interview Hornets exec Chad Buchanan for a spot in their front office, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 20, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical was the first report the news, and our partners at the IndyStar confirm this.