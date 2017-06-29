Rain chances increase to end work week

We will have a couple waves of rain move in to central Indiana within the next 24-36 hours. The first arrives Thursday night in to early Friday morning.

While we do not expect any widespread severe weather with the line as it moves through, a few thunderstorms along the line may produce strong winds, heavy downpours and vivid lightning.

The second wave comes through the area Friday afternoon in to Friday evening.

There will likely be a lull in any rain activity from mid-morning through early afternoon. However, a line of thunderstorms is projected to develop extending from north-central Indiana in to central Illinois.

The line should move to the southeast, passing through central Indiana during the late afternoon and early evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may produce strong winds. Heavy downpours will also be possible, along with vivid lightning.

There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, the weekend is looking pretty good. The best day of the weekend should be Sunday as slightly less humid air arrives in the state.

DID YOU KNOW

Indianapolis has received measurable rain twelve of the last nineteen 4th of July’s.

RAIN FOR FIREWORKS

The forecast for the 4th of July remains up in the air. There are several things pointing to rain developing Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday and Thursday.

Thirty out of 50 members (60%) of a European computer model ensemble suggest rain will fall in Indianapolis on the fourth. That is up 8% from Wednesday’s computer model run.

We will continue to monitor trends in forecast models over the coming days. With luck the rain will hold off until Wednesday.