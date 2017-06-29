× Police: Woman at home alone robbed during Madison County home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Madison County are investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed during a home invasion early Thursday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., police responded to a home in the 2800 block of E. 600 S. on a report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.

An adult female, who was at home alone, reported that two masked suspects entered her home and robbed her.

They reportedly grabbed and blindfolded her as one of the suspects rummaged through the home. Cash was reported stolen from the residence.

After the suspects left the home, the victim reportedly fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911. No weapons were used and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 765-646-4014. You can remain anonymous.