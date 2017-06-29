× Police: Two Ohio men arrested in Putnam County for possessing nearly four pounds of marijuana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two men from Ohio Thursday morning for allegedly possessing nearly four pounds of marijuana.

Jessie Gaines, 20, of Middletown, Ohio, and Keenan Hutchinson, 19, of Middletown, Ohio were arrested after being pulled over at around 9:58 a.m., for following a car too closely.

Their 2004 Audi was pulled over traveling eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 41.

According to police, during a conversation with Gaines and Hutchinson, circumstances arouse that led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police reportedly located nearly four pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

They were arrested on a felony charge of dealing marijuana and were transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Police say the estimate street value of the marijuana is $12,000-$16,000.