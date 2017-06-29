× Police investigating after male and female shot in Kennard, shooter at-large

KENNARD, Ind. – Authorities in Henry County are at the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims, police say.

They were called to the scene after a call came in at around 5:10 p.m. reporting a shooting.

Two victims, a 34-year-old male and a 33-year-old female, were transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say is believed to know the victims and is not reportedly a threat to the public.

The scene is near the 100 block of N. Main St.

We will update this with more information as we receive it.