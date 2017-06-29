× Police in Indianapolis arrest 24-year-old male for allegedly shooting 18-year-old female downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested a 24-year-old male in connection for a shooting at American Legion Mall downtown.

Eric Dillon was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting 18-year-old Brianna Johnson on the afternoon of June 22.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Walnut St. that afternoon on reports of a person shot. Officers located Johnson, who was shot in the right leg.

She was sent to Eskenazi Hospital and released in good condition.

Police interviewed several witnesses and a positive identification of Dillon was reportedly made.

Police say they also obtained surveillance video from a nearby organization was it was used to confirm aspects of the incident.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on June 26, an IMPD Officer arrested Dillon for an unrelated incident. He was preliminary charged with possession of cocaine, convicted felon carrying a handgun, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

He was reportedly brought to IMPD Headquarters for question and arrested for the shooting of Johnson on June 22.

Dillon faces charges of convicted felon carrying a handgun and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.