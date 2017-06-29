Police: Burglars using peepholes to break into apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An unusual set of burglaries has neighbors looking out their peephole and not to see who's there. Police say thieves broke peepholes in order to get inside a couple of east side apartments.

Police were called out to the Spanish Oaks Apartments for a burglary. According to police reports, the peephole was broken and the suspects used some sort of device to get to the deadbolt so they could break in.

One family tells CBS4 this happened at their home twice in two weeks.

"They broke the door, the locked door, they broke it and then come in and throw everything all the stuff on the floor tried to look for something but I don't know what he wanted. He don't have nothing. He don't have no money, nothing," said interpreter Leo Esteban.

No one was home when the burglars got in, but they got away with three gold necklaces and a cell phone.

"She was working, but when she came in and she [saw] everything, the floor and he was scared because he said, What happened, what's going on?'" Esteban said.

The apartment across the hall was also broken into and had a dismantled peephole, but that unit was vacant. Now, the family says they just want to get out of here.

"He wants to move right now because he is scared. The lady was crying I think," Esteban said.

The family says they talked to the leasing office about moving to another unit but were told no since their original lease isn't up. We were not able to reach the apartment management. IMPD is investigating.