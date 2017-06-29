× Police arrest 19-year-old in shooting that killed young mother, injured husband

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with an April shooting that killed a woman and left her husband critically injured.

Detectives with IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit took 19-year-old Damarcus Jackson into custody on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting Lonniesha Wellington and Alexis Wellington on April 3. Police said the shooting happened right in front of their children at an apartment in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive on the northeast side.

Lonniesha died from her injuries while Alexis was wounded. Police believe Jackson walked into the apartment and opened fire.

Friends and family said Lonniesha died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband ran outside after being shot and flagged down an off-duty sheriff’s deputy for help.