BREAKING: Man dies after police action shooting on city’s near northwest side

Police arrest 19-year-old in shooting that killed young mother, injured husband

Posted 7:25 am, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:40AM, June 29, 2017

Damarcus Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with an April shooting that killed a woman and left her husband critically injured.

Detectives with IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit took 19-year-old Damarcus Jackson into custody on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting Lonniesha Wellington and Alexis Wellington on April 3. Police said the shooting happened right in front of their children at an apartment in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive on the northeast side.

Lonniesha died from her injuries while Alexis was wounded. Police believe Jackson walked into the apartment and opened fire.

Friends and family said Lonniesha died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband ran outside after being shot and flagged down an off-duty sheriff’s deputy for help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s