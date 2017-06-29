× Muncie businessman arrested after raid for allegedly selling drugs

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces drug dealing charges after drug task force agents raided his home and businesses Wednesday morning.

Calvin “Buddy” Carroll is charged with two counts of dealing a controlled substance, one count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. Carroll was arrested Wednesday night after officer with the Muncie Police Department searched Buddy’s Place and Carroll’s Auto Sales & Services. Both businesses are owned by Carroll.

Court records show the investigation began in 2002 when Carroll allegedly offered cocaine in exchange for sex acts. He was never arrested. The case kicked into high-gear recently when a criminal informant bought Suboxone strips from Carroll at the bar and auto store. Suboxone strips are a narcotic typically used to treat heroin addiction. The drug cannot be purchased over the counter and is considered a controlled substance.

Delaware County Deputy Prosecutor, Zach Craig, oversees the county’s drug cases. He said Suboxone is an unusual drug to see being sold on the streets. Since his new position in the prosecutors office, Craig said the focus has been on catching dealers who sell high amounts of drugs, rather than those who have only small amounts to support their own drug habits. Craig said now, 60-65 percent of all drug cases are high-level felonies. Craig said Carroll is considered one of the high-level cases.

“He was dealing a substantial amount. I think the amount he was dealing and the amount of substance that were found in the search, I think those are going to result in a higher level felony charge being filed,” said Craig.

According to court records, Carroll is also accused of bringing marijuana into the county via his personal plane. He had a private landing strip own his property in rural Delaware County.

On Thursday, Buddy’s Place was back open with customers inside. Investigators said they don’t believe employees knew about the drugs, but they are continuing to interview people and the investigation is ongoing.