Marion County Sheriff's Office asks public not to call 911 to report firework violations

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for the Marion County Sheriff’s 911 Center, which is why Sheriff John Layton is asking the public not to call 911 to report firework violations.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t want its 911 lines to be tied up with fireworks complaints, unless someone is injured or property is damaged by them. If you are concerned you heard gunshots, you’re still encouraged to call 911.

Dispatchers request that citizens call the non-emergency telephone line, 317-327-3811, to report firework violations.

“Please consider that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Layton. “Citizens who choose to call the non-emergency line can make a real difference in ensuring that someone who really needs help, gets help faster.”

In 2016, Marion County dispatchers answered 9,224 total 911 calls in a 48-hour period the Fourth of July holiday.