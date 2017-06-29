× Jeff Gordon to drive pace car for 2017 Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon will be the pace car driver for the 2017 Brickyard 400.

The race takes place Sunday, July 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon, 45, is the only driver to win the Brickyard 400 five times. He won in 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2014. The California native who grew up in Pittsboro, Indiana competed in the 2016 Brickyard 400 for Hendrick Motorsports as part of a limited schedule while serving as a replacement for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It’s hard to believe this is the 24th running of the Brickyard 400,” Gordon said. “This has been a very special race over the years – for me and NASCAR. Winning at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a dream of mine as a kid. I’m excited to lead the field to green at this year’s Brickyard 400, and I appreciate Doug Boles and Chevrolet for giving me this opportunity.”

Gordon competed in the first 23 Brickyard 400 races, with five victories, three poles and 17 top-10 finishes.

“Jeff Gordon is one of the greatest drivers to ever compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we’re honored to welcome him back to pace the 24th annual Brickyard 400,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s only fitting Jeff will be out front and leading, a place where the fans of this great race are accustomed to seeing him.”

Gordon will drive a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“This year marks the 24th anniversary of NASCAR racing at the Brickyard, and it is truly special that Chevrolet has been there from the beginning racing and pacing,” said Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet Cars and Crossovers. “The Camaro ZL1 delivers unprecedented levels of technology and track capability, and we are proud to have Jeff Gordon behind the wheel of the Camaro ZL1 Pace Car.”

Practice and qualifying for the race begins July 22 with the 160-lap race starting at 2:30 p.m. on July 23. Tickets are available for purchase at IMS’ website.