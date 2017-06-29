× Indiana mother who killed 2 children in Amber Alert case sentenced to 130 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne mother who admitted to killing her children was sentenced to 130 years in prison.

Amber Pasztor, 30, Fort Wayne, learned her punishment Thursday morning inside a courtroom in Elkhart County. She received 55 years for each murder count, plus a 10-year enhancement on each charge.

Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally ill as part of a plea agreement.

Pasztor took her children from their custodial grandparents’ Fort Wayne home in September 2016, prompting an Amber Alert. She later flagged down an officer in Elkhart, saying the children were dead in the backseat of the car.

Pasztor admitted she smothered 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, telling police she did it to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven.”

In December 2016, Pasztor wrote a letter to the court asking for permission to plead guilty in the children’s death. A judge said the court had to determine her competency before accepting a guilty plea. After multiple competency hearings, Pasztor pleaded guilty.

Pasztor is also charged with the shooting death of Frank Macomber, her 66-year-old former neighbor. Investigators believe she shot him and took his car before abducting the children.