Indiana Health Commissioner Jerome Adams nominated for Trump’s U.S. Surgeon General

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump has nominated Indiana’s State Health Commissioner to be the U.S. Surgeon General.

The nominee, Jerome Adams, announced the nomination on Twitter.

“Truly honored at nomination by @realDonaldTrump for US Surgeon General. Looking forward to working to improve health in US. #greathealth”

The White House also confirmed the news in a press release:

“Jerome M. Adams, of Indiana, to be Medical Director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service, subject to qualifications therefor as provided by law and regulations, and to be Surgeon General of the Public Health Service for a term of four years, vice Vivek Hallegere Murthy.”

Adams isn’t the first Hoosier nominated to serve in the Trump administration, others include Vice President Mike Pence and former Sen. Dan Coats who is not the Director of National Intelligence.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.