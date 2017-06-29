× IFD rescues woman from apartment fire on west side Thursday night, three injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to fire Thursday night on the west side that reportedly injured three people.

At around 9:51 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of W. Michigan after receiving a call of a fire with entrapment.

When they arrived, they found a three story home that reportedly had been converted to apartments showing fires on the second and third floor.

Residents who escaped from the complex that houses 12 people told police that a woman was trapped inside.

She was rescued from the second floor and taken to the hospital in serious condition for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a slight injury to his leg and one resident has a cut on her hand.

The fire is currently under investigation.