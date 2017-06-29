Database of home security cameras helps police catch thief within hours in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is crediting their new database of home security cameras with helping them track down a thief.

The department says footage from a surveillance camera registered with their “Community Camera Program” helped solve a theft case in less than 12 hours Thursday morning. The theft involved a male stealing a wallet from a female at the Alibi Pub.

Another camera also reportedly captured a suspect vehicle that led to the arrest of two other thieves earlier this month.

Police said the goal is to not only catch criminals in the act and any vital information to a case, but to also help deter suspects.

The department currently has 49 surveillance cameras registered across Danville. If you have cameras at your home or business, you can still register them with police. Click here to find out how.