× We get into the 80s today with higher humidity returning on Thursday along with storm chances

We make our way back into the 80s this afternoon along with comfortable humidity levels. The breeze will kick up too, with an occasional gust over 20 mph. Expect to stay entirely dry today.

Canal Nights is at the Indiana State Museum tonight from 6-8pm. Christ Wright will be reporting live for the evening newscasts from the canal tonight and the weather will be PERFECT. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with a cloud/sun mix. It is a free family friendly event with a game night theme this evening.

The humidity returns on Thursday along with more heat and thunderstorm chances that will linger into the weekend.

The good news is that we’ll see more dry time than wet heading into the weekend. On Thursday the best chance to see rain will be well north of Indianapolis.

On Friday, T-storms will become more spotty across all of central Indiana, especially during the afternoon. Few storms could be severe between Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see a lot more dry time than wet. The only rain chances for the weekend are Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be dry.

Spotty storm chances return on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll still see a lot of dry time early next week, but it is looking like there will be storm chances around on the 4th.