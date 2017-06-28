× Traffic stop in Greensburg leads to chase, seizure of 200 grams of heroin

GREENSBURG, Ind. – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Chicago man in Greensburg after police found 200 grams of heroin in his van.

Greensburg police were dispatched to I-74 Friday after receiving a call about a possibly intoxicated driver in a white van with Illinois plates. An officer pulled the van over near exit 134 and identified the driver as Antwain Triplett, 37, Chicago, Ill.

When asked to step out of his vehicle, Triplett put the van into gear and tried to get away; one officer suffered minor injuries to his right arm and leg after being clipped by the van’s door frame.

The pursuit proceeded on State Road 3 North and ended at the intersection of State Road 3 North and County Road 300 North. Triplett was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police arrested Triplett on multiple drug-related charges after finding 200 grams of heroin and 10 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Charges against him include resisting law enforcement, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. An enhancement for being a habitual offender was also added based on three previous convictions.

Triplett was taken to the Decatur County Jail.