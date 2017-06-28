× Suspect in custody following Johnson County pursuit

GREENWOOD, Ind.– A suspect is in custody following a pursuit Wednesday in Johnson County.

The chase occurred around 10:15 a.m. along U.S. 31 in Greenwood. It began as a traffic stop, but the suspect tried to flee. He turned into a trailer park where a pursuit began.

Eventually, the suspect tried to flee from officers on foot. Police used a Taser and were able to get him into custody in the 1800 block of Peck Street. No additional injuries were reported.

Police initially said shots were fired at officers, but now say the car backfired. No shots were fired during the pursuit.