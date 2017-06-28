Rain chance increases for end of week

Good afternoon! Can you feel it? Humidity is on the rise in Indiana. Dew points have climbed in to the 50°s today wand will be in the mid-60°s tomorrow, making it feel uncomfortable.

I am tracking several chances for rain through July 4. The first comes Thursday, however most of central Indiana should remain dry through the day. The best chance for rain will occur in northern Indiana where there could be a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The chance for rain increases overnight in to Friday morning for Indianapolis. There will be another chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon in to early Friday evening.