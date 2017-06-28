Police looking for suspect after late Tuesday night north side shooting

Posted 1:04 am, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10AM, June 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is currently investigating a late Tuesday night shooting in the 3100 block of North College Avenue, where just before midnight , officers were called to an alley in the area where they found a male shot twice in the leg.

According to police, neighbors thought they were hearing fireworks at first but an investigation by a neighbor found the victim lying in the alley following the shooting.

Updates to this story will be made as information becomes available.

