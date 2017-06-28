× Police: Indianapolis man threw gun out of moving vehicle during pursuit

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind.– Police arrested a man following a pursuit along I-69 Monday along the Daviess/Greene County line.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, state police troopers pulled over a white 1999 Dodge minivan for speeding near the 82.5 mile marker. As a trooper walked up to the vehicle, the suspect sped away.

As they traveled north, police say objects, including a pistol, were thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle. The weapon was recovered.

At one point during the pursuit, a passenger was waiving their hands and arms out of the window. The dodge then pulled over, allowed the passenger to get out, and then continued to flee.

Police used a tire deflation device to make things more difficult for the fleeing suspect. The vehicle pulled into a steep ravine and stopped.

A female passenger was detained. The driver, identified as Ryan McGill, 27, of Indianapolis, tried to flee on foot before being taken into custody just after 10 a.m.

McGill faces charges of resisting law enforcement on foot with additional charges pending. He also had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest from Hendricks County.