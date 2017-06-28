Police in Speedway seek two suspects after gas station robbed on Tuesday morning

Posted 6:15 pm, June 28, 2017, by

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Authorities in Speedway are asking for the public’s help with locating two suspects who reportedly robbed a gas station.

At around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a robbery at the Sunoco gas station in the 5200 block of W. 10th St.

Police say one of the suspects was armed and the exact cash loss is unknown at this time.

Please contact the Speedway Police Department at 317-246-4300 if you know any information about this crime.

