Police: 17-year-old male airlifted after being trapped under car in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Putnam County responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon which reportedly trapped a 17-year-old male under a car.

Indiana State Police and Putnam County emergency personnel responded to the crash near 5018 E. CR 900 N. around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

After an investigation, police determined a gold 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on CR 900 N. when the driver lost control on a gravel surface.

He reportedly traveled off the north side of the roadway into a cornfield.

The car then rolled multiple times and ejected the driver, subsequently coming to a rest on the teen.

After utilizing heavier rescue equipment, authorities were able to life the car off the victim.

The driver was transported to Hendricks Regional Health for treatment of life-threatening injuries, He was then airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The two other passengers in the car, ages 17 and 16, were uninjured in the accident.