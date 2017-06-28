Police issue Silver Alert for missing 22-year-old woman from Beech Grove

Kris Bryant leaves with ankle injury against Nationals

Posted 9:58 pm, June 28, 2017

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 23: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on June 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent right ankle injury.

Bryant, steps away from the third base bag in foul territory, camped under a pop-up off the bat of Nationals catcher Matt Wieters. He drifted slightly back toward the third base line when making the catch. In the process, Bryant clipped the base with his right foot.

He immediately grimaced and began walking gingerly. The Cubs’ training staff tended to Bryant and helped him off the field. Jeimer Candelario replaced the Cubs second-place hitter with two outs in the inning and Chicago trailing 7-3.

Bryant went 2 for 3 against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. He is batting .264 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs.

