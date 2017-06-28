IUPUI officials confirm school’s move to the Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials at IUPUI confirmed the school’s plans to move to the Horizon League.

Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said the university will move from the Summit League to the Horizon League effective July 1.

The Horizon League Board of Directors unanimously approved the school’s application for membership. IUPUI will begin competing in its new league during the 2017-2018 academic year.

“Horizon League shares our core values for support of our athletics–the integrity and quality that we work very hard to have in our athletic programs,” Paydar said. “The headquarters of Horizon League is within two miles from here. That is significant.”

He said the Horizon League offers teams that are closer in proximity with passionate fanbases that will make for tremendous competition.

“The Jaguars bring us tremendous competitive potential, particularly in men’s basketball, along with an engaged and energized city. Their addition solidifies our broad community partnerships in Indianapolis and is the right school at the right time,” said Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone.

“Everybody here is a Jaguar today,” LeCrone said. “So, go Jaguars!”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also appeared at the announcement Wednesday, saying he “married” IUPUI and the Horizon League.

“It’s a great day for IUPUI, for the city of Indianapolis,” Hogsett said. “We are here in Indianapolis and we love our IUPUI Jaguars. I am a proud mayor, I’m proud resident of Indianapolis and I’m a proud graduate of IUPUI.”

The Jaguars will compete in 18 of 19 sports in the Horizon League: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor), softball and volleyball.

IUPUI will add some world-class athletics facilities to the conference, including Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the IU Natatorium, which serves as host to the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, U.S. Olympic Trials and the USA Swimming & Diving National Championships.

The conference will include 10 schools effective July 1, 2017: