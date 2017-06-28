× IMPD: Woman arrested for stabbing her ex-boyfriend with a sword

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend with a sword on Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Ohshay Brasher, of Indianapolis, was arrested after authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Illinois St. in reference to a fight.

During the investigation, police say they found that Brasher was involved in a disturbance with an ex-boyfriend. When the man reportedly attempted to leave the area, Brasher allegedly produced a sword and stabbed him.

She was arrested and transported to the Adult Processing center.

The Prosecutor’s Office will reportedly make a decision on charges.