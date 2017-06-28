× Help the children of Hoosier heroes with ‘Rucksacks to Backpacks’ school supply drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 is proud to team up with the USO and Freedom Mortgage for their “Rucksacks to Backpacks” school supply drive. It benefits the children of our Hoosier Heroes.

You can drop off backpacks, pencils, pink erasers and one subject notebooks here at CBS4 or at Freedom Mortgage in Fishers. See addresses below and please note the time frame during which supplies can be dropped off.

CBS4 Studios

6910 Network Place

Indianapolis, IN 46278

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Freedom Mortgage

10500 Kindcaid Dr.

Fishers, IN 46037

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.