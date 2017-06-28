Police issue Silver Alert for missing 22-year-old woman from Beech Grove

George Hill tweets for investors following Broad Ripple High School closure

George Hill #3 of the Indiana Pacers drives against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 01, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – George Hill is upset to hear that his beloved high school is closing.

He took to Twitter Wednesday night to lightheartedly ask if anyone is willing to help him keep Broad Ripple High School open.

He asked, “Any investor want to work with me to bring my school back!!!! Turn a negative into a positive!!!!”

He also whipped out the “thinking” emoji to say he wishes he could start his own private school using Broad Ripple’s facilities.

Hill starred for the Rockets and was apart of the city’s “Magnificent Seven” which included prep stars Greg Oden, Mike Conley Jr., Josh McRoberts, Rodney Carney, Eric Gordon and Courtney Lee.

Despite receiving an offer from Indiana University, Hill decided to stay at home and play for IUPUI.

There, he ended up averaging 21.5 points per game in his senior season and was drafted by the Spurs with the 26th pick in the 2008 Draft.

He returned home to run the point for the Pacers from 2011-2016. Last summer, he was traded to the Jazz in a three-team deal involving the Hawks.

It is clear Indiana is still close to Hill’s heart, as he mentions the state in his Twitter name.

