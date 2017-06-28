× George Hill tweets for investors following Broad Ripple High School closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – George Hill is upset to hear that his beloved high school is closing.

He took to Twitter Wednesday night to lightheartedly ask if anyone is willing to help him keep Broad Ripple High School open.

Any investor want to work with me to bring my school back!!!! Turn a negative into a positive!!!!! #RippleRocket #IPSProud — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) June 29, 2017

Sad news today!!!! I wish I could start my own private school using broad ripple facilities!!!! Turn it into something special 🤔🤔🤔🤔😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) June 29, 2017

He asked, “Any investor want to work with me to bring my school back!!!! Turn a negative into a positive!!!!”

He also whipped out the “thinking” emoji to say he wishes he could start his own private school using Broad Ripple’s facilities.

Hill starred for the Rockets and was apart of the city’s “Magnificent Seven” which included prep stars Greg Oden, Mike Conley Jr., Josh McRoberts, Rodney Carney, Eric Gordon and Courtney Lee.

Despite receiving an offer from Indiana University, Hill decided to stay at home and play for IUPUI.

There, he ended up averaging 21.5 points per game in his senior season and was drafted by the Spurs with the 26th pick in the 2008 Draft.

He returned home to run the point for the Pacers from 2011-2016. Last summer, he was traded to the Jazz in a three-team deal involving the Hawks.

It is clear Indiana is still close to Hill’s heart, as he mentions the state in his Twitter name.