District judge grants preliminary injunction against Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A U.S. District Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a new abortion law that would have taken effect July 1.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 404 into law on April 25. The law would have made it tougher for girls under the age of 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge. The law requires judges considering giving a minor permission to have an abortion to also consider whether her parents should be notified.

The injunction comes after the ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky argued that the law was unconstitutional.

Another provision of the new legislation requires physicians to review identification, which the ACLU says is not required for any other medical or surgical procedure.

The ACLU argues that the law “imposes unconstitutional requirements on physicians and health care providers as well as undue burdens on young women’s reproductive rights.”