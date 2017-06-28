× Chase through Morgan, Johnson and Brown counties ends with deputy tackling suspect

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested two men after a chase through three Indiana counties early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began in Martinsville in Morgan County and continued through Johnson County before coming to an end in Brown County.

According to the incident report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were sitting in their patrol cars at 575 West and 700 South looking for a car matching the description of one that led officers on a pursuit in Morgan County.

The deputies saw a car speeding down the road around 4 a.m. and activated their emergency lights; the car then sped up. Deputies called it an “unsafe speed” for the road it was traveling on. Deputies pursued the vehicle for going at an “unreasonable speed,” tracking the blue Kia Spectra into Brown County.

The car reached speeds of up to 72 mph as it navigated curvy roads in the area.

The car continued to Spearsville Road where Brown County deputies had deployed stop sticks, which the Kia ran over, blowing out the two front tires. It continued on but eventually slowed and stopped due to the deflated tires.

The driver, later identified as Philip Lasley, got out of the car and ran off. A deputy pursued him into a wooded area and deployed his Taser, although Lasley wasn’t hit. Lasley eventually made it to a clearing where the deputy tackled him and placed him in handcuffs.

The passenger, identified as Jason Richardson, stayed with the car. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

A search of the car turned up a used syringe and two spoons. Police also found three syringes in the front pocket of Lasley’s shorts.

Both men were taken to the Johnson County Jail. Preliminary charges against Lasley include resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended with a prior and possession of a syringe. Richardson was charged with possession of a syringe.