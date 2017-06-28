× Authorities: Pennsylvania man arrested after running out of gas in stolen truck in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Police in Shelbyville arrested a Pennsylvania man after he reportedly ran out of gas and admitted to an off-duty officer that he stole a truck and shotgun.

Robert Starkey, of Titusville, PA, was arrested after Shelby County authorities responded to a call from an off-duty IMPD officer at Pilot Travel Center on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Starkey got in a fight with his girlfriend and decided to drive to Texas to “start over.” He reportedly stole a truck and shotgun from his girlfriend’s Uncle back in Pennsylvania and put his children in the car.

His girlfriend reportedly came with him, until he dropped her and the children off at her friend’s house in Ohio.

Starkey was running out of gas, so he reportedly pulled off I-74 near exit 109 to get gas at Pilot Travel Center. He subsequently locked his keys in the truck next to an off-duty IMPD officer.

Starkey reportedly decided to turn himself into police at that time. He was arrested for auto theft and booked into Shelby County Jail.

During an interview, Starkey assured police that his ex-girlfriend and kids are safe. He also said he took the shotgun for protection.