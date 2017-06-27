Westfield police searching for two suspects in fraud investigation

Posted 1:40 pm, June 27, 2017, by

Photos of the two suspects courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

In May, police say they received a report from a resident about several fraudulent credit card charges. On at least seven occasions, someone had purchased gift cards at Kroger stores in Carmel and Westfield.

The victim said this resulted in a loss of more than $2,000. After reviewing security footage, police say the two people in the photo are responsible for the transactions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s