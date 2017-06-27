Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way

Posted 4:39 pm, June 27, 2017, by

After a mild start to the week our weather will start to warm up and become more humid. We’ll have a sunny Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Expect higher humidity and scattered strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will continue Friday into early Saturday.  We’ll have a dry Sunday, but the heat and humidity will last through the second half of the weekend.

So far this has been a mild month.

After five consecutive days with highs in the 70s, a warm up is on the way.

The 80s come back on Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain comes Thursday.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms north of I-70.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms will end early Saturday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Expect a warm, dry Sunday.

