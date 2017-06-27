× Vehicle strikes 3 children, 1 adult on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three children and one adult were struck by a vehicle on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers at the scene say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on 42nd when it left the road for unknown reasons, struck a pole and then hit the victims walking in the grass next to the road.

Officers say all four victim were taken to Riley Hospital for Children. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

IPL is working to fix the damaged utility pole.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.