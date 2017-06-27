× Tickets go on sale Friday for 25 Indy concerts; each costs $25

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post indicated a single $25 ticket would get you into all 25 shows. That was incorrect. Each concert costs $25 per ticket. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.

Original story (corrected):

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Starting Friday, June 30, you can pay $25 for a ticket to any of the 25 Indianapolis concerts below. The shows are being held at Old National Centre or at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park.

Tickets can be purchased from June 30 at 10 a.m. to July 4 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

The tickets will be available on Livenation’s website, as well as Old National Centre’s website. Charge by phone will be available at 800-745-3000.

The following shows are included in the deal and cost $25 a piece: