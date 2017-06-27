× See 25 Indy concerts for just $25; tickets go on sale June 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Starting Friday, June 30, you can pay $25 and get into 25 Indianapolis concerts. The shows are being held at Old National Centre or at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park.

One ticket will get you into all 25 shows. Tickets can be purchased from June 30 at 10 a.m. to July 4 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

The tickets will be available on Livenation’s website, as well as Old National Centre’s website. Charge by phone will be available at 800-745-3000.

The following shows are included: