Police say drug robbery likely motive for fatal April shooting; 2 people arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made a pair of arrests after an April murder.

James Broadus, 22, and Brijuana Jones, 21, both face preliminary charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jimmy McKinnley.

McKinnley, 39, was found fatally shot on April 17 in the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue. The shooting happened around 3 p.m.

About a month after the shooting, IMPD released surveillance video of two people who may have been involved in the case.

Detectives with IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit apprehended Broadus on a separate narcotics charge on May 3. He was arrested in connection with McKinnley’s murder on Monday. Detectives located Jones on June 22 and questioned her about McKinnley’s death before arresting her.

Investigators believe a drug robbery was the motive for McKinnley’s shooting. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final charging decision.