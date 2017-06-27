× More heat and humidity build back in by Thursday with daily T-storm chances heading into the weekend

It is going to be a picture perfect Tuesday with abundant sunshine, light winds, low humidity and dry conditions. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal, but it will feel very pleasant.

It will be an amazing night for baseball! The Indians are home for the 2nd of a 9 day stretch at Victory Field. First pitch is at 7:05pm tonight.

We start warming things back up on Wednesday, with higher humidity returning on Thursday. Temperatures should be in the mid-80s this time of year, so this warm up is completely normal.

Along with the higher humidity levels also brings daily thunderstorm chances. On Thursday our best chances will be across the northern half of Indiana. A few of those storms could be severe. T-showers will be more spotty on Friday across the whole state.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a lingering shower will be possible on Saturday morning, but most of the moisture will clear out for the afternoon hours. On Sunday we have an isolated shower chance but the majority of the day will be dry. Temperatures stay in the 80s heading into early next week.