Man found guilty of murdering 34-year-old man on east side in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in connection with a 2016 shooting Tuesday.

Zechariah James is believed to have shot 34-year-old Antoan Johnson in the 3800 block of Pleasant Run Parkway around 4:30 a.m. on April 11, 2016.

Police were originally called to the east side area on a report of shots fired. They found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound.

The sentencing for James is set for July 14 at 10 a.m.