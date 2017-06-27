Large emergency response after home explodes in Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A home exploded Tuesday morning in an Evansville neighborhood, leading to a large emergency response.

According to WEVV, the explosion happened just after 8:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police said there were injuries from the blast, which drew a large response to the neighborhood.

WEVV reported that three people were taken to area hospitals.

Crews closed part of Highway 41 and other nearby streets so emergency response units could reach the home.

The Evansville Police Department taped off surrounding homes as investigators try to determine what caused the blast.